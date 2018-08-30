FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Toronto-Dominion Bank's third-quarter earnings beat market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported third-quarter results which topped market expectations, helped by a sharp rise in earnings from the United States.

FILE PHOTO: A Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Canada’s second biggest lender said its earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.66 in the quarter ended July 31, compared with C$1.51 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank said net income, excluding one-off items, rose to C$3.13 billion ($2.42 billion) during the period, up from C$2.87 billion a year earlier.

Net income, excluding one-off items, at the bank’s U.S. retail business rose by 29 percent to C$1.16 billion, benefiting from improved margins and tax changes.

Net income at the bank’s Canadian retail business grew by 7 percent to C$1.85 billion, reflecting improved margins and an increase in loans and deposits.

($1 = 1.2919 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
