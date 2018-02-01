Denmark's TDC to buy MTG's broadcasting and entertainment business

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC has agreed to buy Swedish Modern Times Group’s broadcasting and entertainment business, the latest deal in a global wave of mergers reshaping the telecoms and media sectors.

The cash and share deal, which values the acquired business at 19.55 billion Swedish crowns ($2.48 billion), would leave TDC with close to 3 million TV subscribers and access to 10 million households in the Nordic region, the Danish company said.

Some analysts had said a split of MTG into two separate companies was on the cards, as there were no obvious synergies between the firm’s Nordic entertainment operations and its fast-growing digital arm.

Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, which owns stock equal to 20 percent of the capital and 47.6 percent of the votes in MTG, said in a separate statement it supported the merger.

“The combined company will have a new name and brand, and will provide an attractive integrated consumer offering ... comprising fixed line and mobile telephony, broadband internet access, TV distribution and streaming services,” MTG said.

The valuation of the acquired business, comprising MTG’s Nordic Entertainment and Studios, was on a cash- and debt-free basis, the companies said.

The deal is the second in quick succession involving Kinnevik, controlled by Sweden’s Stenbeck business family, with mobile operator Tele2 agreeing a $3.2 billion takeover of cable-TV provider Com Hem last month.

In recent global deals in the sector, AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc are seeking to merge, while Verizon Communications Inc did a $4.48 billion deal for Yahoo Inc’s core business.