TDC says network problems hit at least 450,000 customers in Nordics

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish telecoms company TDC on Monday reported network problems that could potentially affect at least 450,000 customers in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

TDC had no indication that the problems were due to a cyber attack, a spokesman told Reuters.

He said it was unclear when the problems, which impacted mobile, landline and internet users, would be solved.

A consortium of Australia’s Macquarie and Danish pension funds PFA, ATP and PKA last week presented TDC shareholders with a takeover offer.