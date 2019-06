FILE PHOTO: Imported cars are parked in a storage area at Sheerness port, Sheerness, Britain, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

(Reuters) - British private equity firm TDR Capital on Wednesday said it offered to buy car auctioneer BCA Marketplace for about 1.91 billion pounds ($2.42 billion).

The offer of 243 pence per share is a premium of about 25% to BCA’s closing price on June 19.