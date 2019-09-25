TeamViewer shares open flat after Europe's biggest IPO of the year

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the German company TeamViewer is seen in Goeppingen, Germany September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in German software company TeamViewer traded flat at their offer price in Frankfurt on Wednesday, their first day of trading, in what is Europe’s biggest stock market debut this year.

Shares opened at 26.25 euros, which was also the final subscription price the company revealed late on Tuesday, and stood at 25.45 euros at 0729 GMT.

Private equity investor Permira sold a 42% stake in the connectivity specialist, raising 2.21 billion euros ($2.43 billion).