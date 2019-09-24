Germany's TeamViewer valued at 5.25 billion euros in IPO

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the German company Team Viewer is seen in Goeppingen, Germany September 14, 2019. Picture taken September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German software company TeamViewer 1UD.DE priced its initial public offering on Tuesday at 26.25 euros per share, valuing the connectivity specialist at 5.25 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in Europe’s biggest stock market listing this year.

The float marks a rare tech success story on a Frankfurt market heavy with industrial and auto stocks. It is also delivering a bonanza for Permira [PERM.UL], the private equity investor that bought TeamViewer for 870 million euros in 2014.

Pricing was near the top end of a range set before a two-week roadshow to market the deal to investors. Permira is selling a 42% stake in TeamViewer, including over-allotment options, and will retain the remaining 58%.

That generated total proceeds of 2.21 billion euros for Permira - more than the 2 billion euros raised when Italian payments group Nexi (NEXII.MI) floated in Milan this April.

Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will begin on Wednesday.