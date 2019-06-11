Israel's Aidoc gets third FDA nod for AI tools for radiologists

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Aidoc, which provides artificial intelligence tools for radiologists, said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its product for triage of cervical spine fractures.

The latest approval is Aidoc’s third, coming weeks after the FDA cleared Aidoc’s pulmonary embolism solution.

Aidoc’s product automatically prioritizes critical cases, ensuring they are diagnosed by a radiologist in a timely manner.

C-spine fractures can lead to paralysis and death. Up to 20% of such fractures are diagnosed late, often leading to neurological damage, Aidoc said.

In April the company raised $27 million in a round led by venture capital firm Square Peg Capital, bringing its total funding to $40 million. Its technology is in use at over 100 medical centers.