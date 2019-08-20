U.S. DoJ antitrust chief says working with states on tech investigation

FILE PHOTO: Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is working with state attorneys general to investigate the market power of technology companies, the department’s antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, said on Tuesday.

“I think that the laws that we have are quite flexible,” said Delrahim, and make possible “timely and aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws.”

The department would be looking not only at price effects, but also innovation and quality, and the next steps in its broad antitrust review would be seeking information, documents and possible compulsory process, Delrahim said at a tech policy conference in Colorado.