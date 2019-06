Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, U.S. June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mason Trinca

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has jurisdiction for a potential antitrust probe of Apple Inc as part of a broader review of technology companies, two sources told Reuters.

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) met in recent weeks to give the Justice Department the jurisdiction to undertake a potential antitrust probe of Google, owned by Alphabet Inc and Apple, the sources said.