State attorneys general meet in Washington to discuss Facebook

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - U.S. state attorneys general investigating Facebook Inc (FB.O) met on Monday with officials of the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, both of which are probing the social media giant.

New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed the meeting in a statement. “As we have said in the past, we have grave concerns over potential anticompetitive practices by large tech companies,” she said in the statement, adding that Facebook’s actions may have put consumer data at risk of being stolen in data breaches.