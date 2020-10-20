Trump has consulted with Justice Department on Google antitrust case: Kudlow

FILE PHOTO: White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow speaks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has been consulting with the Justice Department over the U.S. government’s antitrust case against Alphabet Inc’s Google, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

“We have been consulting with Justice, the president has, and senior staff. It’s an important case to explore,” Kudlow told reporters. He did not elaborate on Trump’s role.