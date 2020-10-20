Seven states may sue Google in coming 'weeks': NY AG

FILE PHOTO: New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, announces a lawsuit by the state of New York against e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc in New York City, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Seven additional states may file a separate antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google in the coming weeks, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday.

James and the attorneys general of Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah said in a joint statement their bipartisan investigation is continuing. The states “plan to conclude parts of our investigation of Google in the coming weeks. If we decide to file a complaint, we would file a motion to consolidate our case with the DOJ’s.” The Justice Department’s Google antitrust complaint filed Tuesday was joined by 11 other states.