FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel will hold a hearing in September to discuss Google’s dominance in online advertising, Republican Senator Mike Lee said in a release on Monday.

The hearing has been set for Sept. 15, said Lee, who chairs the antitrust subcommittee.