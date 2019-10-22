Exclusive: U.S. states plan Google antitrust meeting next month in Colorado - sources

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. state attorneys general probing Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google plan to meet next month in Colorado to discuss a probe into whether the search giant’s business practices break antitrust law, according to three sources knowledgeable about the meeting.

The meeting, which is being planned for Nov. 11, would be similar to a gathering this week in New York where state and federal enforcers from the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission discussed their probe of Facebook (FB.O), according to one of the sources.