U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Aqua raises $30 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Aqua Security said on Wednesday it raised $30 million in a funding round led by Greenspring Associates, bringing its total raised to more than $130 million.

Existing investors Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and TLV Partners also participated in the round.

Aqua, which helps businesses secure their cloud native applications and infrastructure, said it has more than doubled revenue and headcount in the last 12 months.