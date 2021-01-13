'Walkable chair' makes standing on the job an easier prospect

(Reuters) - If you or your employees have a job that requires standing for long periods of time, Japanese startup Archelis may have the device for you.

The ‘archelisFX’ - whose name derives from the Japanese for ‘walkable chair’ - is a wearable exoskeleton being showcased at this year’s CES virtual tech and gadget show. It straps to the legs and disperses the user’s bodyweight.

That makes standing less tiring and can provide relief from leg and back pain for factory workers, surgeons and others who need to stand for hours at a time, the company says.

“It allows people to walk or move while wearing it and people can put it on easily regardless of their body shape or size,” said Katsuhiko Saho, Archelis’ business development manager.

Archelis said the product is set to launch this year, retailing at around $5,000.