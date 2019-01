Toyota's safety technology guardian to be available in the 2020s

Gill Pratt, CEO of the Toyota Research Institute (TRI), speaks on the Toyota Guardian, an accident avoidance system that assists drivers, during a Toyota news conference at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s safety technology “Guardian” will be available “in the 2020s”, a top executive of the Japanese carmaker’s research and development unit said.

The technology will be offered to other automakers, Gill Pratt, chief executive officer of the Toyota Research Institute, said on Monday.

Pratt made the comment at the annual CES show in Las Vegas.

Guardian goes further than current advanced driving assistance systems on the market today, yet it is not a “hands-off” technology.