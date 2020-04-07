U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberMDX raises $20 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli CyberMDX, a healthcare cybersecurity provider, said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in funding, bringing its fundraising total to $30 million.

The latest investment was led by French insurer Sham, a subsidiary of the Relyens group, a European insurance and risk management provider for healthcare. Existing investors Pitango Venture Capital and Qure Ventures also participated in the round.

CyberMDX said it will use the funding to boost geographic expansion and marketing activities. The investment will also enable the company to expand its technology platform and research capabilities to assist hospitals in securing and managing network connected devices.