U.S.-Israeli web design platform Duda raises $25 million in equity

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli web design platform Duda said on Wednesday it raised $25 million in equity from Susquehanna Growth Equity, bringing its total funding to date to $50 million.

The financing will be used to accelerate sales and marketing efforts and continue growing the research and development team based in Israel.

Palo Alto-based Duda said its website building platform enables professional website designers and digital agencies to increase efficiency and more effectively collaborate both internally and with their customers. Duda also provides a white-label website-as-a-service product for software-as-a-service companies.