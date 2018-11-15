Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Europe fights U.S. Big Tech

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Digital titans like Alphabet and Apple may rule the roost, but EU rules on data privacy are helping startups flourish on the other side of the Atlantic. Meanwhile, Facebook’s inability to police fake content spreads to Africa. Plus: Mumbai’s ride-share drivers go on strike.

