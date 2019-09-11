Technology News
September 11, 2019 / 1:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Data science firm Explorium raises $19 million in funding

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Explorium, a U.S.-Israeli data science firm, said on Wednesday it raised $19 million in private funding to expand its new platform.

The funding comprises a seed round of $3.6 million led by Emerge with participation of F2 Capital, and another $15.5 million led by Zeev Ventures with participation of the seed investors.

Explorium, which operates across several industries, including financial services, retail and eCommerce, said the round comes after a year of rapid growth.

Explorium integrates a company’s internal data with external sources to find the most relevant data.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below