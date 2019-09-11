Data science firm Explorium raises $19 million in funding

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Explorium, a U.S.-Israeli data science firm, said on Wednesday it raised $19 million in private funding to expand its new platform.

The funding comprises a seed round of $3.6 million led by Emerge with participation of F2 Capital, and another $15.5 million led by Zeev Ventures with participation of the seed investors.

Explorium, which operates across several industries, including financial services, retail and eCommerce, said the round comes after a year of rapid growth.

Explorium integrates a company’s internal data with external sources to find the most relevant data.