October 4, 2018 / 7:27 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Customer management software firm Glassbox raises $25 million

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Glassbox, an Israeli provider of customer management technology, said on Thursday it raised $25 million in a round of financing led by Updata Partners, a software-focused growth equity firm based in Washington.

Ibex Investors, CEIIF, the venture arm of CreditEase, and Gefen Capital also participated in the funding, which takes its total capital raised to $32.5 million.

The investment will help Glassbox grow globally while accelerating product development efforts related to its automatic insight capabilities.

Glassbox’s platform enables companies to optimize digital customer experiences across web, mobile web and mobile apps and provides automatic insights.

Tel Aviv-based Glassbox was founded in 2010 and also has offices in London and New York.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

