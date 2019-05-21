Network security firm Guardicore raises $60 million

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Guardicore, a maker of data center and cloud security products, said on Tuesday it raised $60 million in a private funding round, bringing the company’s total funds raised to $110 million.

Guardicore has offices in the United States and Israel. The new funds, it said, will be used to fuel growth and accelerate investment in sales, marketing and customer services.

New investor Qumra Capital led the round with DTCP, Partech and ClalTech. Existing investors Battery Venutres, 83North, TPG Growth and Greenfield Partners also participated.