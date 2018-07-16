Mantis Vision raises $55 million in round led by Luenmei, Samsung

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli high-tech firm Mantis Vision, which provides 3D content capture and sharing technologies, said on Monday it raised $55 million in a round led by China-based Luenmei Quantum Co and Samsung Catalyst Fund.

The Israeli firm and Luenmei also formed a joint venture to strengthen Mantis Vision’s growth in China.

Mantis Vision said its technology can be used in a variety of applications, including 3D smartphone cameras and professional 3D scanners.

The company said it has now raised a total of $83 million and expects to double its workforce by the end of 2020 with an additional 140 employees.