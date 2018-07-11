FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
July 11, 2018 / 1:08 PM / in a day

Next Insurance raises $83 million to fund U.S. expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Next Insurance, a digital insurance company for small businesses, said on Wednesday it has raised $83 million, bringing its total raised in two years to $131 million.

Led by Redpoint Ventures, this funding will enable Next Insurance to continue its expansion in the United States as a full service insurance carrier, offer coverage to more classes of business and grow internal operations in the United States and Israel, the company said.

Other investors that participated in the round include Nationwide Insurance, Munich Re, American Express Ventures, Ribbit Capital, TLV Ventures and Zeev Ventures.

Next Insurance is a licensed carrier in Delaware, Oklahoma, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, New Mexico, Maryland and Utah, and is expanding to all 50 U.S. states.

Founded by three Israeli entrepreneurs, it is headquartered in Palo Alto and has a research and development center in Israel.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.