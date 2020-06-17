Technology News
June 17, 2020 / 9:12 AM / a few seconds ago

U.S.-Israeli fintech firm Pagaya raises $102 million in funds

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli Pagaya, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to manage institutional money, said on Wednesday it raised $102 million in a private funding round.

Insurer Aflac Inc’s Aflac Global Ventures, Bank Hapoalim’s Poalim Capital Markets, Viola, Oak HC/FT, Harvey Golub - the former CEO of American Express - Clal Insurance and Siam Commercial Bank participated in the round. 

Pagaya manages over $1.6 billion of assets for banks, insurance companies, pensions funds, asset managers, and sovereign wealth funds using AI.

Pagaya in May issued a $200 million consumer credit asset-backed security, the firm’s seventh deal to date. Its total ABS issuance has exceeded $1 billion in a year and a half.

The company will use the investment to hire more data scientists, develop its technology further and pursue new asset classes, such as real estate and other fixed-income assets like auto loans, mortgages, and corporate credit. 

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below