Israel games developer Playtika launches R&D center in Bucharest

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli mobile games company Playtika said on Wednesday it was opening a research and development center in Bucharest, with an initial investment of $6 million.

The R&D center joins eight other such centers Playtika has around the world.

Playtika has partnered with Qualitest, which will establish the new center and provide software testing and quality assurance for their games.

Earlier this month Playtika acquired Austria-based card games firm Supertreat GmbH, just a month after it bought German puzzle developer Wooga GmbH.

Caesars Interactive Entertainment bought Playtika in 2011 and sold it in 2016 to a Chinese private equity consortium led by Giant Network Group for $4.4 billion.