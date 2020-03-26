U.S.-Israeli Pyramid Analytics raises $25 million in funding

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Pyramid Analytics, a U.S.-Israeli developer of a business intelligence platform, said on Thursday it raised $25 million, led by venture capital fund Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP).

Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Viola Growth and Maor Investments also participated in the funding, which will be used for Pyramid Analytics’ expansion and to deepen strategic alliances.

Pyramid Analytics said its technology can give organizations visibility into their operational data to react quickly to business changes.

The company has over 1,500 customers, including leading banks and pension funds.