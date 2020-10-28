Rogers Sugar, Israel's DouxMatok to sell sugar reduction technology

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli food tech firm DouxMatok and Canada's Rogers Sugar RSI.TO said on Wednesday they would collaborate to sell DouxMatok's sugar reduction technology to North American companies.

DouxMatok’s technology, which is based on cane sugar, is already available in Israel but will be sold to companies in the United States in 2021 through Rogers, the companies said.

Rogers is the parent of Lantic Inc, which operates sugar cane refineries across Canada.

Lantic and DouxMatok have been working together for two years on reducing sugar content in cookies, cakes, chocolate and other products while retaining the same taste.

They said they are collaborating with a number of food companies on new products and reformulating existing products with less sugar and more fibre and protein.

DouxMatok said that amid growing concerns of obesity, it was targeting a reduction of sugar in baked goods by 30% to 50% without a reduction in taste.