Data analytics firm Sisense raises $80 million, to accelerate hiring

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Business intelligence software provider Sisense said on Wednesday it raised $80 million, bringing the total amount invested in the Israeli company to about $200 million.

The latest round was led by New-York based Insight Venture Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm with more than $20 billion under management.

Sisense’s software helps companies understand their data, enabling non-technical staff to connect multiple data sources and prepare professional reports.

“This round will allow us to accelerate our aggressive hiring, increase our global footprint, boost our cloud offering, and make additional investments in our machine learning and artificial intelligence labs,” Chief Executive Amir Orad said.

The company plans to recruit about 200 new workers in the coming year.

Sisense has over 450 employees globally and its customers include General Electric, Nasdaq and Philips. Investors in the company include Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, DFJ Venture Capital, Genesis Partners and Opus Capital.