Athlete performance analysis firm PlayerMaker raises $10 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Athlete performance analysis company PlayerMaker said on Monday it raised $10 million in a funding round led by Singapore-based investment firm FengHe Group.

Using players’ footwear to attach sensors, the Israeli company’s device tracks and analyses athletes’ motion against a database of football movements. The data generated helps improve coaches’ decision-making processes in relation to player performance optimization, talent identification and injury prevention, the company said.

Following its launch last year, PlayerMaker is used by clubs such as Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Argentina’s Olympic national team. The new funds will be used to fuel global growth.

In May, PlayerMaker was joined by former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, who became an investor and operating partner.

“We are starting with football, but it’s just a first step — our goal is to improve all athletes’ performance though smart, connected footwear,” PlayerMaker CEO and co-founder Guy Aharon said.