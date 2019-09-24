Startup Tulip raises $39.5 million, partners with DMG MORI

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Tulip, which has developed a manufacturing app platform, said on Tuesday it raised $39.5 million in a private funding round.

Tulip customer DMG MORI, a German manufacturer of machine tools, is joining venture capital funds Vertex Ventures, NEA and Israel’s Pitango to help Tulip expand in the small and medium size enterprise market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Tulip will partner with DMG MORI, whose customers will be able to customize Tulip apps to orchestrate the production process on their DMG MORI machine tools, to monitor and increase productivity.

Founded by Israelis and based in Massachusetts, Tulip will open an office in Munich to support its alliance with DMG MORI and its planned expansion in Europe.