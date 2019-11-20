Israeli radar sensor firm Vayyar Imaging raises $109 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Vayyar Imaging, an Israeli provider of radar imaging sensor technology, said on Wednesday it raised $109 million in a financing round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, bringing its total raised to-date to $188 million.

Regal Four and all existing investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Ventures, ICV, ITI, WRVI Capital and Claltech participated in the round.

Vayyar said it will use the funds to enhance its core technology and expand its offerings.

Vayyar provides sensors to the automotive, smart home, robotics, retail and medical industries. The company said its sensors can see through walls and objects and do not collect optic data, protecting users’ privacy.

Investment firm Koch Disruptive is a subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc.