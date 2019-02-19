Breakingviews - The Exchange: Fixing tech's gender disparity

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Women hold too few roles in corporate America, especially in engineering and computer science. Verizon’s Genia Wilbourn joins Breakingviews to discuss how she and the telecom company are addressing that, from diversity training to influencing suppliers to the CEO’s crucial role.
