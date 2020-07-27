Oep launches bid on all shares of Techedge at 5.40 euro per share

MILAN (Reuters) - OEP Coop has launched a purchase offer on all shares of Italy’s Techedge (TEDGE.MI), a Milan-listed information technology company, in a bid that could top 113 million euros ($132 million).

Oep said on Monday it was offering 5.40 euros for each share, corresponding to a 7.5% premium on last Friday’s closing price for Techedge stocks.

Mediobanca acted as financial adviser for Oep, it said.

To see the original document (in Italian) click here