Oil services firm TechnipFMC to split into two publicly traded companies

FILE PHOTO: The logo of energy engineering group TechnipFMC is seen on top of the company's building in Courbevoie at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc (FTI.N) said on Monday it would separate its technology and services business and its engineering and construction business into two publicly traded companies.

The company, which had a market capitalization of $10.31 billion as of Friday’s close, said the deal is expected to be structured as a spinoff of its onshore/offshore segment, which manages large engineering, procurement, and construction projects.