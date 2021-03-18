TechnipFMC, Norway's Magnora to develop floating wind power

FILE PHOTO: The logo of energy engineering group TechnipFMC is seen on top of the company's building in Courbevoie at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

OSLO (Reuters) - TechnipFMC and Norway’s Magnora will join forces to develop floating wind power projects, the offshore technology provider and renewable energy firm said on Thursday.

The partnership, called Magnora Offshore Wind, plans to apply for acreage off Scotland and Norway in tenders this year and will explore production of emissions-free hydrogen.

The firms are also considering entering new markets in the coming months, they said.

“This partnership reflects TechnipFMC’s ambition to capture a significant position in the renewable offshore energy market,” Jonathan Landes, president subsea at TechnipFMC, said in a statement.

Scotland’s ScotWind leasing program is expected to attract interest from offshore wind developers and oil producers seeking to increase their renewable power portfolios.

Norway is also planning to award concessions for offshore wind power in two areas in the North Sea, including one suitable for floating wind turbines.