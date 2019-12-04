Canadian National Rail enters deal with Teck Resources to ship steelmaking coal

FILE PHOTO: Trains are seen in the yard at the at the CN Rail Brampton Intermodal Terminal after Teamsters Canada union workers and Canadian National Railway Co. and failed to resolve contract issues, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday it has entered a long-term deal to ship steelmaking coal from some of Teck Resources Ltd’s operations in British Columbia.

Under the terms of deal, CNR will ship steelmaking coal from four of Teck’s operations in the province, between Kamloops and Neptune terminals, and other west coast ports.

CNR, the country’s largest railroad said it would also invest more than C$125 million ($93.98 million) to improve rail infrastructure and support increased shipment volumes to the Neptune facility.

“This agreement and the associated infrastructure investment will provide us with rail capacity to match the major upgrades underway now at Neptune Terminals,” said Don Lindsay, president and chief executive officer of Teck Resources.

The deal will begin from April 2021 and runs through December 2026.