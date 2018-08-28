FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Canada's Teck resumes lead smelting at British Columbia facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) (TECK.N) said on Tuesday that lead smelting had resumed at its Trail, British Columbia, facility after a seven-day suspension because of wildfires in the province.

FILE PHOTO: Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford/File Photo

Teck shut down lead smelting on Aug. 19 because the flash smelting technology requires high-purity oxygen, which an on-site plant could not supply because of poor air quality. Zinc operations at the complex were unaffected.

Trail operations have returned to normal, said spokesman Chris Stannell. “Regional air quality conditions continue to be actively monitored,” he added.

In June, Vancouver-based Teck forecast Trail production at 65,000 tonnes of refined lead for 2018.

There are more than 500 wildfires burning in British Columbia, which declared a state of emergency on Aug. 15. Weekend rain and cooler temperatures have helped fire-fighting efforts.

Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Cooney

