Teck sees hit to steel-making coal sales from bad weather

(Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd’s (TECKb.TO) (TECK.N) first-quarter steel-making coal sales are being affected by bad weather-related rail and terminal disruptions in British Columbia, the Canadian miner said on Wednesday.

The Vancouver-based company estimated the impact to be around 1 million tonnes, resulting in 5.1 million to 5.4 million tonnes of sales during the period.

High mine site clean coal inventory levels are also expected to limit first-quarter coal production if weather conditions do not improve, the company said.