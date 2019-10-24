October 24, 2019 / 6:22 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Teck Resources quarterly revenue falls 5.4%

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) TCK.N reported third-quarter revenue on Thursday that fell 5.4%, hurt by lower prices for its products, particularly steelmaking coal.

On an adjusted basis, the company's profit fell to C$403 million ($308.15 million), or C$0.72 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$466 million, or C$0.81 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2Pc6nkW)

The company, which mines copper and zinc, said revenue fell to C$3.04 billion from C$3.21 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru

