Teck Resources profit beats on strong energy, zinc units

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO (TECK.N) on Thursday beat expectations for quarterly adjusted profit, as strength in its energy and zinc units offset weak base metal prices amid a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.
Revenue at its energy business unit rose 22% to C$255 million ($195.07 million), while that of its zinc operations gained marginally to C$902 million from C$884 million a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company's profit fell to C$403 million, or C$0.72 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$466 million, or C$0.81 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2Pc6nkW)
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 66 Canadian cents per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.
The Vancouver-based company said revenue fell 5.4% to C$3.04 billion.
Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rashmi Aich