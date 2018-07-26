FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:00 AM / in 30 minutes

Canada's Teck Resources adjusted profit climbs on higher metal prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO TCK.N, the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, reported a 12.6 percent increase in second-quarter adjusted earnings on Wednesday as higher metal prices more than offset lower sales volumes.

Teck, which also mines copper, zinc and bitumen, said adjusted profit rose to C$653 million ($500.8 million), or C$1.12 per share, in the three months to end June, from C$580 million, or 99 Canadian cents a share, in the same year-ago period.

Reporting by Susan Taylor and Shubham Kalia; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

