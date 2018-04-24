Canada's Teck Resources profit rises on higher sales volumes

(Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO TCK.N, the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, reported on Tuesday a 13 percent increase in first-quarter profit on increased sales volumes.

Teck, which also mines copper, zinc and gold, said profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$753 million ($586.4 million) or C$1.31 per share in the quarter ended March 31, compared with C$655 million or C$1.13 per share in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 1.2841 Canadian dollars)