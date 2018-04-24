FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Teck Resources profit rises on higher sales volumes
Sections
Featured
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
SOHN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge - source
Exclusive
Venezuela
Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge - source
Electrified and autonomous, but what will it look like?
Car of the future
Electrified and autonomous, but what will it look like?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Canada's Teck Resources profit rises on higher sales volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO TCK.N, the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, reported on Tuesday a 13 percent increase in first-quarter profit on increased sales volumes.

Teck, which also mines copper, zinc and gold, said profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$753 million ($586.4 million) or C$1.31 per share in the quarter ended March 31, compared with C$655 million or C$1.13 per share in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 1.2841 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.