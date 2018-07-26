Teck profit beats estimates on higher coal price; names new chair

TORONTO (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO TCK.N exceeded analyst profit expectations on Wednesday, as higher prices more than offset lower-than-expected sales of steelmaking coal, and the family-controlled business appointed an outsider as its new chairman.

Vancouver-based Teck, the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, stuck to its annual coal production forecast of 26 million tonnes to 27 million tonnes, but said production is now expected near the lower end of the range.

The company, which also produces copper, zinc, gold and bitumen, expects third-quarter coal sales to rise to 6.8 million tonnes from 6.6 million tonnes in the reported quarter.

Teck said it will soon launch a process to seek an additional partner for its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper project in northern Chile, aiming to sell a 30-40 percent stake, in a transaction it expects to announce in the fourth quarter.

Separately, the company on Tuesday named Dominic Barton, global managing partner of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, as chairman, confirming a Reuters report.

Current chair Norman Keevil, who joined Teck in 1962 as vice president of exploration and rose to chief executive in 1981, a position he held until 2001 when he became chairman, retires from the role Oct. 1.

Keevil’s son, Norman Keevil III, is a director of Teck.

The wealthy Keevil family maintains control of Teck through dominant ownership of the company’s “A” class of shares (TECKa.TO), which carry 100 votes per share.

Teck said on Wednesday it aims to update a prefeasibilty study in the next three to four years on the Galore Creek project with new partner Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N)

Newmont agreed to pay $275 million to NovaGold Resources Inc (NG.TO) for its 50 percent stake in the copper-gold project in British Columbia, with resources previously estimated at 8 million ounces of gold and 9 billion pounds of copper.

Teck said it will invest C$12 million to C$20 million annually in the study.

The company said its second-quarter coal sales volume slightly lagged its April forecast of 6.7 million tonnes, due to strike preparations at CP Railway operations.

The average realized price of steelmaking coal rose 9.6 percent in the quarter, to $183 a tonne, Teck said.

Adjusted profit rose nearly 14 percent to C$653 million ($500.8 million), or C$1.12 per share, in the three months to end June, beating analyst expectations of C$1.07 a share.