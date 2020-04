Teck Resources adjusted profit plummets 84% as lockdowns hit output

FILE PHOTO: Visitors pass a sign of sponsor Teck Resources at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO (TECK.N) reported an 84% plunge in first-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday, as production of steel-making coal was hit by coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$94 million ($66.4 million), or 17 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from C$587 million, or C$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Steelmaking coal production tumbled 19.7% to 4.9 million tonnes, while copper was down 1.4%.