Teck Resources profit beats on strong energy, zinc units

FILE PHOTO: Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO (TECK.N) on Thursday beat expectations for quarterly adjusted profit, as strength in its energy and zinc units offset weak base metal prices amid a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Revenue at its energy business unit rose 22% to C$255 million ($195.07 million), while that of its zinc operations gained marginally to C$902 million from C$884 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company's profit fell to C$403 million, or C$0.72 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$466 million, or C$0.81 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2Pc6nkW)

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 66 Canadian cents per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.

The Vancouver-based company said revenue fell 5.4% to C$3.04 billion.