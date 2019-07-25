Teck Resources quarterly revenue rises 4%

FILE PHOTO: Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) TCK.N reported a 4% increase in second-quarter revenue on Thursday powered by its steelmaking coal and energy businesses.

Teck, which mines copper, zinc and gold, said revenue rose to C$3.14 billion ($2.39 billion) from C$3.02 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted profit fell to C$459 million, or C$0.81 per share, in the second quarter ended on June 30, from C$653 million, or C$1.12 per share, in the year-ago period.