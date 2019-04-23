April 23, 2019 / 6:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Teck Resources quarterly revenue rises slightly

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a slight rise in first-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by its energy business.

Teck, which mines copper, zinc and gold, said its revenue rose about 0.5 percent to C$3.11 billion ($2.33 billion) in the three months ended March 31. bit.ly/2XybtZV

The company’s adjusted profit fell to C$568 million, or C$0.99 per share, from C$753 million, or C$1.30 per share in the same year-ago period.

Reporting by Akshay Balan and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

