Teck Resources quarterly revenue rises slightly

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a slight rise in first-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by its energy business.

Teck, which mines copper, zinc and gold, said its revenue rose about 0.5 percent to C$3.11 billion ($2.33 billion) in the three months ended March 31. bit.ly/2XybtZV

The company’s adjusted profit fell to C$568 million, or C$0.99 per share, from C$753 million, or C$1.30 per share in the same year-ago period.