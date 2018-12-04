Japan
December 4, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Teck Resources announces $1.2 billion Quebrada Blanca deal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) (TECK.N) said on Tuesday that Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd (5713.T) and Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) have agreed to buy a 30 percent indirect interest in Compañia Minera Teck Quebrada Blanca S.A. for $1.2 billion.

After the transaction, Teck’s Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project in Chile will be owned 60 percent by Teck, 30 percent by Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corp and 10 percent by Enami, a Chilean state agency, the statement added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.